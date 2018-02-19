Asma Rani's murder case: prime accused named on Interpole's most wanted list





KARACHI: The Interpol has placed Mujahidullah Afridi, the prime accused in Asma Rani murder case, on its most wanted list.

Mujahidullah Afridi, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aftab Alam, Â fled the country after killing Asma Rani in KohatÂ as she had turned down his proposal of marriage. While the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government then approached Interpol to apprehend the prime suspect.

Rani, a third year medical student at Ayub Medical College, had named the man before she breathed her last inÂ a local hospital.

On January 27, Afridi, accompanied by his accomplice, had shot the woman dead in Kohat after she turned down his proposal of marriage.