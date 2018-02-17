World’s biggest pizza now measures 72 inches

Steve Mallie, owner of Mallieâ€™s Sports Grill and Bar has become the talk of the town for making the biggest pizza of the world, measuring 72 inches.



Last year he made the headlines for making a 1,796 pound hamburger.

The worldâ€™s biggest pizza was cooked on 14th February attempted to break the previous record of 54 inches pizza held by a California restaurant.

Mallieâ€™s attempt has not been officially accredited by Guinness World Records. The pizza took 3 hours to reach the completion phase.

The decision to attempt the world record came about in last winter, when Mallie felt bored and decided to do something that would bring together the whole community.

He shared, â€We have a lot of fun doing these kind of things, and the community always gets behind us which makes it fun for everyone.â€

Mallie disclosed in an interview that he likes to involve the community and give back to it. He is planning to donate the revenues to a local animal shelter. He also has plans to deliver more such pizzas to the community.

This was Mallieâ€™s first attempt at cooking such a huge pizza. If recognized, he attempts to take it further ahead.Â