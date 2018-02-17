Marvel Studios to make an all-women superhero movie

LOS ANGELES: After the record-breaking success of Marvel Studiosâ€™ Black Panther - Hollywood's first movie featuring an all-black cast -rumors have it that an all-women movie is in the making.



This has been recently confirmed by Thor: Ragnarok â€“starlet Tessa Thompson, who speaking at the red carpet premiere of her latest movie Annihilation, said, "There's an interest - they're doing Captain Marvel, they're doing a Black Widow - there's an interest in having women at the forefront of this phase. I feel like it is hopeful, who knows."

It seems like itâ€™s finally time for these iconic superheroines to shine at the box office who for ages had been overshadowed by the male protagonists hogging all the limelight.