Sat February 17, 2018
Movies

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

Marvel Studios to make an all-women superhero movie

LOS ANGELES: After the record-breaking success of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther - Hollywood's first movie featuring an all-black cast -rumors have it that an all-women movie is in the making.

This has been recently confirmed by Thor: Ragnarok –starlet Tessa Thompson, who speaking at the red carpet premiere of her latest movie Annihilation, said, "There's an interest - they're doing Captain Marvel, they're doing a Black Widow - there's an interest in having women at the forefront of this phase. I feel like it is hopeful, who knows."

It seems like it’s finally time for these iconic superheroines to shine at the box office who for ages had been overshadowed by the male protagonists hogging all the limelight.

