Terrorism kills record number of Afghans in 2017: UN

KABUL: Nearly 2,300 civilians were killed or wounded in suicide bombings and attacks in Afghanistan in 2017, more than any previous year of the conflict on record, a UN report said Thursday.

"2017 recorded the highest number of civilian casualties from suicide- and complex attacks in a single year in Afghanistan," said the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), with 605 killed and 1,690 wounded in such incidents as militants ramp up their urban assaults.