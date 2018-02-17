Sat February 17, 2018
World

Web Desk
February 14, 2018

Truth about the coats of Duchess of Cambridge

LONDON: The royal Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton always makes it to the headlines with her delicate and elegant style choices. What the onlookers have been lately wondering about is that the Duchess never takes off her coat in public no matter how well-dressed she might be underneath that coat.

The tradition has been followed by the Queen for as long as the paparazzi can tell, and so her daughter-in-laws are also carrying it forth. This is how the royal etiquettes have been followed. The Royal Family don’t approve of removing clothes in public regardless of how situation-appropriate their dressing underneath would be. If there is a need for change of clothes, it would be done away from the cameras.

Not just the coat, but the women of the Royal Family are also specific about the way they carry their hair and manicure and the footwear. They follow a decent style that is at par with the Royal’s centuries old etiquette system.


