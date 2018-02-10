Nisar refuses to work under Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday reiterated that he canâ€™t work under Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter ofÂ Nawaz SharifÂ and presumptiveÂ political heir to the three-time prime minister.

"I am not a political orphan who will call my junior â€œmadam or sir,â€ said he while addressing a press conference.

The mercurial PMLN leader said he is willing to work under Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif but couldnâ€™t work under children.Â

â€œI wouldnâ€™t be hypocrite,â€ said he adding that he sidelined himself after being disappointed.

The former interior minister said he has never violated the party discipline and openly expressed his views in cabinet meetings. He said he has always played role of Nawaz Sharifâ€™s critic.

Expressing his concern over partyâ€™s stance against judiciary, he said problems worsen when judges are targeted.

Nisar Ali Khan said he was not alone in his views as Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Shahbaz Sharif also donâ€™t want politics of confrontation.

He said he has written a letter to Nawaz Sharif asking him to call a PMLN meeting so that he could brief the party over Dawnleaks issue.

â€œDawnleaks issue is a serious issue, its not only about PMLN,â€ he said.

He threatened toÂ make the report public on DawnLeak controversy if partyÂ failed to call the CEC meetingÂ on the issue.Â

Without naming Pervaiz Rashid, the former information minister, he rejected the impression that he had any role in the removal of his former party colleague.

He said the impression was wrong because if he had removed the information minister, a committee appointed by the prime minister could have reinstated him.

â€œWhy this person is issuing statement one and a half years after the controversy erupted,â€ he said .

â€œA person can be anything, but a politician if he hasnâ€™t won an electionâ€ he said.

Talking about his next moveÂ , Nisar Ali Khan said he was awaitingÂ partyâ€™s decision about him.