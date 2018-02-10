Sat February 10, 2018
February 10, 2018

Nisar refuses to work under Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday reiterated that he can’t work under Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of  Nawaz Sharif  and presumptive  political heir to the three-time prime minister.

"I am not a political orphan who will call my junior “madam or sir,” said he while addressing a press conference.

The mercurial PMLN leader said he is willing to work under Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif but couldn’t work under children. 

“I wouldn’t be hypocrite,” said he adding that he sidelined himself after being disappointed.

The former interior minister said he has never violated the party discipline and openly expressed his views in cabinet meetings. He said he has always played role of Nawaz Sharif’s critic.

Expressing his concern over party’s stance against judiciary, he said problems worsen when judges are targeted.

Nisar Ali Khan said he was not alone in his views as Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Shahbaz Sharif also don’t want politics of confrontation.

He said he has written a letter to Nawaz Sharif asking him to call a PMLN meeting so that he could brief the party over Dawnleaks issue.

“Dawnleaks issue is a serious issue, its not only about PMLN,” he said.

He threatened to  make the report public on DawnLeak controversy if party  failed to call the CEC meeting  on the issue. 

Without naming Pervaiz Rashid, the former information minister, he rejected the impression that he had any role in the removal of his former party colleague.

He said the impression was wrong because if he had removed the information minister, a committee appointed by the prime minister could have reinstated him.

“Why this person is issuing statement one and a half years after the controversy erupted,” he said .

“A person can be anything, but a politician if he hasn’t won an election” he said.

Talking about his next move  , Nisar Ali Khan said he was awaiting  party’s decision about him.

