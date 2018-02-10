Afghan delegation arrives in Pakistan to discuss peace plan





ISLAMABAD: A high-level Afghan delegation has arrived in Pakistan to hold the second round of discussion on Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

The second meeting of Pakistan and Afghanistan joint working group will focus on ensuring comprehensive engagement for countering terrorism, refugee repatriation, intelligence sharing, economic development through trade and transit interaction, reduction of violence through a comprehensive re-conciliatory approach.

Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai led the high-level delegation, comprising Afghan civilian and military officials, including Director General Military Operations, and deputy chief of National Directorate of Security (NDS).



While Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua will lead the Pakistanâ€™s delegation.



Earlier this month, Pakistani delegation led by Janjua, had visited Kabul to hold a discussion with their Afghan counterparts on APAPPS.



Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal on Friday tweeted that Afghan delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai has arrived in Pakistan to hold the second round of discussion on APAPPS.



According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan has always maintained that only military path couldnâ€™t bring peace and stability in Afghanistan, emphasizing that Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process alone will ensure peace.

