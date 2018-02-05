Mon February 05, 2018
February 5, 2018

Asma murder case: KP police ‘pressurising’ victim’s sister to withdraw statement

LONDON: The family of Asma, an aspiring doctor who was shot dead in Kohat, has said that the Khyber Pakhtwnkha police is pressurising them to withdraw statement that the law enforcers were aware of the threats against her.

Safia Rani, the sister of the deceased MBBS student spoke to Geo News in London regarding the pressure being put on her by the KP police.

She had told the channel that Asma was facing death threats from the accused Mujahid Afridi – a nephew of PTI Kohat President Aftab Alam and that the police did nothing for their safety nor did it prevent the killer from fleeing abroad.

Safia added that more than a week has passed but the murderer was still free.

‘I have been approached by the provincial government several times during the past seven days pressuring me to not to comment on the police performance and withdraw the statement issued earlier, in this regard,’ she noted.

