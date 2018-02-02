Intelligence agency raids Rao Anwar's house in Karachi after SC orders

KARACHI: An intelligence agency on Friday raided different addresses in Malir District to arrest former SSP Rao Anwar and another police official for their alleged involvement in the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The raids come a day after Supreme Court of Pakistan directed secret agencies to help Sindh police arrest the coppers involved in the killing of the man form South Waziristan.

Citing unnamed sources Geo News reported that houses of Rao Anwar and former SHO Amanullah Marwat were raided but no arrest was made.

On Thursday, the SC gaveÂ Sindh police 10 more days to arrest Anwar, directing the ISI, MI and IB to cooperate with the police.

The instructions to the intelligence agencies were given at the request of Sindh Inspector General Police A.D Khowaja.

On January 13, Rao Anwar had claimed to have killed four terrorists including 27 years old Naqeebullah Mehsud in a shootout in Shah Latif Town.

The man, however, turned out to be an aspiring model and a social media star with no connection with militants.