Thu January 18, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 18, 2018

FC arrests eight terrorists in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Security forces apprehended eight terrorists and seized weapons from their possession in different areas of Balochistan, Inter Services Public Relations said Thursday.

According to ISPR, the military’s media wing, FC Balochistan conducted Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Gulistan, Pishin, Kanack, Dera Bugti, Uch, Sambaza Dera Murad Jamali and Sibbi and arrested eight terrorists including an illegal Afghan national.

The FC personnel recovered weapons and ammunition including IEDs, rockets, fuses, grenades, mortars and explosives from their possession.

