Thu January 18, 2018
January 18, 2018

Tahirul Qadri announces countrywide anti-PML-N campaign from January 17

Federal govt decides to put Tahirul Qadri name on ECL

Islamabad: The government of Pakistan has decided to put Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

This was decided in a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and Minister for State Miftahul Ismail.

Sources said the huddle also reviewed cases against Tahirul Qadri.

Tahirul Qadri is leading anti-government protest movement from January 17. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan People’s Party are two major political parties supporting Qadri-led protest campaign.

On Wednesday, addressing Joint Opposition rally in Lahore, Qadri said now it is not only his struggle against the government but it’s a joint war of PTI and PPP.

In his usual style, Qadri also threatened that he could give call to his workers for marching and devastating Jati Umra any given day. He asked his workers whether they would be ready, if he gave a call for Jati Umra next Sunday or even today. To which, they raised their hands and said yes.

Qadri said the workers of the three parties spitting on the Sharifs’ palace would be enough to sink the whole Jati Umra.

He, however, added that the patience and peaceful nature of PAT should not be taken as weakness as his workers were ready to even tear the Sharif brothers into pieces, snatch the clothes from their bodies and raze their palaces to ground.

But Qadri said he would not take any action alone and warned that it had become the writing on the wall that the Sharifs would have to go very soon.

