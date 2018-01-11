Bilawal says brutal rape, murder of Zainab a slap on face of Sharifdom

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the brutal rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl Zainab in Kasur as shocking and a slap on the face of Sharifdom, which continues to ignore such ghastly incidents.



â€œTen incidents of minorsâ€™ rape and murders had been reported in Kasur and eleven in Sheikhupura alone last year. It seems some parts of Punjab have been turned into hell for the children, especially the girls but Sharif brothers appear to have abandoned their duty as rulers,â€ the PPP Chairman said in a statement.

Bilawal said that gory incident of children rapes and murders have shaken the society and any tolerance by Sharif brothers to perpetrators of these crimes wonâ€™t be accepted.

PPP Chairman demanded that rapists and killers of every innocent child should be brought to book and none of them should go scot-free.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that protection of children was top priority of PPP and crimes against the children would be sternly dealt with.

He expressed sympathies with all those parents who suffered the agonies and assured that PPP stands in solidarity with them.

PPP will raise voice against these atrocities on our innocent children at every forum, he added.