Thu January 11, 2018
January 10, 2018

Chief Justice takes suo moto notice of Zainab rape, murder in Kasur

COAS directs all out support to civil administration to arrest Zainab’s murderers

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has strongly condemned cold blooded...

Bilawal says brutal rape, murder of Zainab a slap on face of Sharifdom

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the brutal rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl Zainab in Kasur as shocking and a slap on the face of Sharifdom, which continues to ignore such ghastly incidents.

“Ten incidents of minors’ rape and murders had been reported in Kasur and eleven in Sheikhupura alone last year. It seems some parts of Punjab have been turned into hell for the children, especially the girls but Sharif brothers appear to have abandoned their duty as rulers,” the PPP Chairman said in a statement.

Rape,murder of a minor girl sparks protests in Kasur

KASUR: Protests broke out in Kasur on Wednesday after reports that body of an eight years old minor girl, who went missing last week, has been found dumped in a trash pile. According to TV...

Bilawal said that gory incident of children rapes and murders have shaken the society and any tolerance by Sharif brothers to perpetrators of these crimes won’t be accepted.

PPP Chairman demanded that rapists and killers of every innocent child should be brought to book and none of them should go scot-free.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that protection of children was top priority of PPP and crimes against the children would be sternly dealt with.

He expressed sympathies with all those parents who suffered the agonies and assured that PPP stands in solidarity with them.

PPP will raise voice against these atrocities on our innocent children at every forum, he added.

