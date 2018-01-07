Two terrorists killed in Quetta shootout

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: At least two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with police in Quetta late on Saturday night.
Police said terrorists ambushed police van in Nawa Kali area of Quetta. In retaliatory fire, two militants were killed, police added.
The exchange of fire among police and militants was continuing at the filing of this report.
