Sun January 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
January 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two terrorists killed in Quetta shootout

QUETTA: At least two terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with police in Quetta late on Saturday night.

Police said terrorists ambushed police van in Nawa Kali area of Quetta. In retaliatory fire, two militants were killed, police added.

The exchange of fire among police and militants was continuing at the filing of this report.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Firing
    Quetta
Advertisement

More From National

Air Marshal Asghar Khan departs for eternal abode

Air Marshal Asghar Khan departs for eternal abode
US Aid worth 25bn only sums up for Dar’s UAE asset: Imran Khan

US Aid worth 25bn only sums up for Dar’s UAE asset: Imran Khan
Nawaz says SC judgment made spectacle of Pakistan

Nawaz says SC judgment made spectacle of Pakistan
Maulana Tariq Jameel commends PIA’s improved services

Maulana Tariq Jameel commends PIA’s improved services
Load More load more