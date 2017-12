PIA flight delayed by cat in the cockpit

KARACHI: A Gwadar-bound Pakistan International flight was delayed for a of couple hours on Friday at the Jinnah International Airport after pilots sensed danger aboard the aircraft.



Fire tenders and Commandos from the Airport Security Force (ASF) surrounded the plane on the runway after pilot informed the control tower about the danger.

According to Geo TV, after thorough inspection by the security officials the  "danger" aboard the aircraft turned out to be a cat that was hiding in the cockpit . Â



The flight was given green signal once it was cleared by the ASF.