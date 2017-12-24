PIA flight delayed by cat in the cockpit

KARACHI: A Gwadar-bound Pakistan InternationalÂ flight was delayed for a of couple hours on Friday at the Jinnah International Airport after pilots sensed danger aboard the aircraft.



Fire tenders andÂ Commandos from the Airport Security Force (ASF) surrounded the plane on the runwayÂ afterÂ pilot informed the control tower about the danger.

According to Geo TV, after thorough inspection by the security officials theÂ Â "danger" aboard the aircraft turned out to be a cat that was hiding in theÂ cockpit .Â Â



The flight was given green signal onceÂ it was clearedÂ by the ASF.