Sun December 24, 2017
National

December 22, 2017

PIA flight delayed by cat in the cockpit

KARACHI: A Gwadar-bound Pakistan International  flight was delayed for a of couple hours on Friday at the Jinnah International Airport after pilots sensed danger aboard the aircraft.

Fire tenders and  Commandos from the Airport Security Force (ASF) surrounded the plane on the runway  after  pilot informed the control tower about the danger.

According to Geo TV, after thorough inspection by the security officials the    "danger" aboard the aircraft turned out to be a cat that was hiding in the  cockpit .   

The flight was given green signal once  it was cleared  by the ASF.

