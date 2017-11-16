US Centcom commander, Pak Army chief discuss Afghanistan

US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief General Joseph L. Votel called on Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The statement said discussion focused on regional security situation and Afghanistan, Pak-Afghan border management and Pakistan’s positive contributions towards peace and stability in the region.

It said the army chief told the American commander that peace in Afghanistan is more important for Pakistan than any other country.

He also reiterated that Pakistan has done its best despite constraints and would continue efforts for the sake of it’s future, in line with aspirations of Pakistani people.

"However, the same was not being reciprocated as evident from the continued attacks from across the border," the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

The statement said the US CENTCOM commander appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Army's contributions and Pakistan’s sacrifices in War against terror.