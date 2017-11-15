Wed November 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 16, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Dead whale surprises swimmers at iconic Rio beach

Dead whale surprises swimmers at iconic Rio beach

RIO DE JANEIRO: The decomposing body of a dead humpback whale surprised swimmers when it washed up on Rio de Janeiro´s iconic Ipanema beach Wednesday.

Curious onlookers approached a cordon to take photographs of the humpback, whose 14-meter (45 feet) long carcass gave off a putrid stench as it lay exposed to the sun.

Some touched its jaw bones, which had come loose and lay on the damp sand.

Rafael Carvalho, a marine mammal biologist at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, told AFP: "It is not possible to know what happened, it is in an advanced state of decomposition and that makes it difficult to know the cause of death."

Carvalho is part of a team that is dedicated to removing beached whales, a relatively common phenomenon in the area because Rio lies along their migration path.

The body will be removed in a truck and then buried for sanitary reasons, he added.

"I´ve never seen one so close, I would have liked to have had the chance to save it," mused Mauro Azevedo, a 62-year-old Rio resident.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Egypt court upholds life sentence of Brotherhood leader

Egypt court upholds life sentence of Brotherhood leader
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
EU countries pledge to take 34,000 refugees

EU countries pledge to take 34,000 refugees
First-ever sci-fi theme park to open in China

First-ever sci-fi theme park to open in China
Load More load more