Pak Rangers (Punjab) wins inaugural match of 26th CAS Polo Cup

LAHORE: The 26th Chief of Air Staff Challenge Polo Cup 2017 commenced at Lahore Monday where the inaugural match was won by Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) against Archers.

Air Commodore Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Senior Air Staff Officer, Central Air Command, Pakistan Air Force, was the Chief Guest at opening ceremony of tournament, held at Fortress Stadium Lahore.

The inaugural match was played between Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) and Archers, which was won by Pakistan Rangers (Punjab).

Six polo teams which are participating in the seven-day long tournament include Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Air Force (Blue), Zacky Farms, Stallions and Archers.

CAS Challenge Cup Polo Tournament was introduced in 1985 and ever since it has been a regular feature in the Sports Calendar.