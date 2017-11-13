Bilawal says there should be no role of establishment in politics

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Monday that there should be no role of establishment in politics, adding he was unaware who was behind the Karachi drama.

Criticising the PTI chief, he said why is he hurrying? He has a fear of losing the elections if they are held on time.

Bilawal dubbed the PML-N 'failed league' (Nakaam League) and added that it had always been unsuccessful.

He hoped that the PPP would emerge victorious in the 2018 elections, however, he said that the general elections should be held as per schedule.

The PPP chief said that he had ideological differences with the PML-N. They (PML-N) are mixing up their personal issues with democracy.

Speaking about the census results, Bilawal urged the government to remove the PPP's concerns on the census outcome.

We have not received any response to the letters written to the centre by the Sindh CM, he added.

Bilawal said that around six million people had not been counted while the house census was also controversial.