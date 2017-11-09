Melaina flaunts her intricate fashion sense on her Asia visit

Melania Trump is currently in China as part of the US President’s 12-day tour of Asia.

She was much in talk for her fashion choices during her visit to Japan and South Korea.

The First Lady chose to wear ensembles by Christian Dior, Hervé Pierre, and Fendi to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie Abe, as well as Emperor Akhito and Empress Michiko.

Melania got the attention of the media as soon as she stepped off Air Force One and onto the runway, upon arrival in Tokyo. She draped a cardigan coat by Fendi and a pair of nude suede heels by Manolo Blahnik.

Later in the evening, she wrapped up in a black coat dress by Herve Pierre, the French designer who made her inauguration gown and a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels.

For a state dinner at Akasaka Palace, the first lady chose a stunning yet-so-simple red Valentino dress which cost approximately €4,225.

On her next stop at Tokyo’s Imperial Palace, where she was greeted by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, she flaunted a meek Dior dress (€3,000) with pleated skirt and wide sleeves and a pair of velvet cerulean Manolo Blahnik heels.

As she exit her aircraft in Seoul, she was seen in a dramatic plum colored Delpozo coat specially designed by the US departmental store Bergdorf Goodman for €3,535, which she paired with electric blue Christian Louboutin pumps (€545).

Later that night at the state dinner with South Korea's President Moon Jae-In at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, she wore a blue and black dress with sheer panels and sequins designed by New York-based French luxury brand J Mendel.