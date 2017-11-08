Twitter to increase character limit to 280

WASHINGTON: The micro-blogging site, Twitter is increasing the limit to 280 characters for all languages today, including English. The expansion was initially available to a select group of Twitter users as a trial.

According to media reports, Twitter is dropping its 140-character tweet limit for almost all users around the world, following just over a month of testing.

It’s a huge change for the site, and Twitter said the move should also help users gain more followers and engage more with others

The company had first announced the controversial plan to move beyond its traditional 140 characters back in September, noting at the time how a longer character count allowed users to express more of their thoughts without running out of room to tweet.

At the time of its original announcement, the company cited data backing up its decision that referenced how the character constraints impacted users differently, depending on their language.

Twitter said that those who tweeted in languages like Japanese, Korean and Chinese were able to express around double the amount of information in a single character, compared with users who spoke English, Spanish, Portuguese or French, for example.