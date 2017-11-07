Asif says Pakistan not diplomatically isolated after Trump’s speech

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday Pakistan had neither diplomatically isolated nor its position weakened after US President Donald Trump's latest policy on South Asia.

Speaking in the Senate here, the foreign minister dispelled the impression that Pakistan’s support in the region had got affected after the Trump’s speech.

Our position has improved in the diplomatic circles as compared to the past, Asif claimed.

He added that China, Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia are with us.

Earlier, Asif said that the role of US in ending the conflict between India and Pakistan is welcomed.

Addressing a session at the Pakistan-US dialogue, Asif had said that Pakistan has long-standing ties with the US. But, he added, they have reservations over the new US policy that blames Pakistan for instability in the region, including Afghanistan.

During Asif's recent visit to the US, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had said Pakistan is critical for the long-term stability of South Asia.

"Not just Afghanistan, but it is the importance of Pakistan and Pakistan's long-term stability as well," he remarked while speaking about US's policy towards South Asia.

Tiller was quoted as saying that Pakistan's relation with the US is "extraordinarily important".

The bilateral visits of Pakistani and American diplomats were scheduled during the visit of PM Abbasi to the US.

Trump, in his speech announcing the revised US approach to Afghan war, had accused Pakistan of providing "safe haven" to militants, angering the ruling party and the opposition alike.