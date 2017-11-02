Singapore hosts unique International Robo Expo

SINGAPORE: Bringing joy to all techno-savvy people, International Robo Expo has started in Singapore with full swing this year and is scheduled to go on for two days.

In the exhibition held at the local Expo Center, dozens of companies that master the art of robot creation are taking an active part, while putting up their innovations at display to the general public.

The exhibit entails robots of all makes and models that have successfully garnered attention from all attendees.

This one-of-a-kind event will entertain technology enthusiasts from all around the country and the world till November 3.