Film 'Ittefaq' unique dialogue promo launched

The team of film ‘Ittefaq’ featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra has launched a unique and new campaign.

The film makers decided to use a different strategy for the promotion.

The leading stars of the film are using their social media accounts to engage viewers by releasing teasers, posters, and promos.

In the latest dialogue promo, we see Sidharth Malhotra narrating his side of the story.

The movie will be released in cinemas on Nov 3.