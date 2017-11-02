Thu November 02, 2017
Sci-Tech

REUTERS
November 2, 2017

Japan's Sony unveils robotic dog

Japan's Sony Corp unveiled on Wednesday a new robot dog called "Aibo", a successor to its former popular robot dog with the same name that went defunct in 2005.

The robotic man's best friend is 180mm (7 inches) wide, 293mm (11 inches) tall, equipped with Organic Light Emitting Diode lamps (OLED) in its eyes, and runs for about two hours after a full charge of three hours.

It has two cameras that use facial recognition to identify its owner, and 22 actuator motors for movement. Owners can also sync "Aibo" with a smartphone application called "My Aibo", which allows them to play with the robot dog remotely. Preorders begin later today for 198,000 yen ($1,738) plus a basic monthly network plan.

Shipments will start on January 11, 2018. Sony's announcement came a day after it forecast record earnings, leading to a nine-year high in its share price.

