Pakistan climb to top in ICC T20 rankings

DUBAI: After their victory in the three-match Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 International series held in the UAE last month, the green shirts have been bumped up to the first position in the latest International Cricket Council's T20I rankings on Wednesday.
With India's win over New Zealand, Pakistan go top of the T20I rankings!— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 1, 2017
India’s 53-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday brought Kiwi’s down to 121—three points behind Pakistan, who lead the rankings now with a rating of 124.
12 wins out of the last 14 T20Is, richly deserved number one spot, for the first time ever! Pakistan Zindabad— Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) November 1, 2017
