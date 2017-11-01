Wed November 01, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
November 1, 2017

Pakistan climb to top in ICC T20 rankings

DUBAI: After their victory in the three-match Pakistan-Sri Lanka T20 International series held in the UAE last month, the green shirts have been bumped up to the first position in the latest International Cricket Council's T20I rankings on Wednesday.

India’s 53-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday brought Kiwi’s down to 121—three points behind Pakistan, who lead the rankings now with a rating of 124.  

