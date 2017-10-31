Tue October 31, 2017
October 31, 2017

China announces 'smart firefighting' installations

BEIJING: China’s Ministry of Public Security has announced installment of 'smart firefighting' across residential and commercial skyscrapers in the country.

The government has suggested an innovative system to reinforce combustion alert in buildings, improving process of automatic fire alarms, inspections and supervision.

The smart firefighting guidelines also maintain the system to identify images of smoke and fire, allowing to monitor conditions of firefighting facilities and belling alarms.

The scheme will also produce monitoring for electricity leakage and cable temperatures.

The concerned authorities have aimed the system to be installed in prefecture-level cities by the end of the year, counting old buildings as well as the high-rise buildings that are under construction.

 

