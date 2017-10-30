Thousands of swimmers take part in Hong Kong race

HONG KONG: Victoria Harbour yesterday was made the platform to a swimmers' race taking over about 3,000 participants on board for a one kilometer swim.

An exact count of 2,943 partakers swam across the original site on Kowloon ­side to Hong Kong Island, marking the tradition of first attempt back in 1906.

The race offered 14 divisions compile two leisure groups for the event, Tsim Sha Tsui public pier to Gold­en Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai, the competition introduced two winners and labeled separate fast swimmers.

The annual swimmers' competition has been a key event capturing sportspersons to its entity, “It was fun. I enjoyed swimming in the harbour. When you breath, you can see Hong Kong from a different perspective,” as Olympic swimmer Camille Cheng Lily-mei comments, who represented Hong Kong at last year’s Rio games.

Although a few racers consumed minor injuries, sprains and scratches to 13 people, no casualties occurred unlike last year’s event as two people were drowned.

The race went on a 33 years break as the harbour seemed toxic for the event, the event was adjourned from 1978 to 2010. However, the water was remarked clean this year.