Mon October 30, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 30, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Thousands of swimmers take part in Hong Kong race

Thousands of swimmers take part in Hong Kong race

HONG KONG: Victoria Harbour yesterday was made the platform to a swimmers' race taking over about 3,000 participants on board for a one kilometer swim.

An exact count of 2,943 partakers swam across the original site on Kowloon ­side to Hong Kong Island, marking the tradition of first attempt back in 1906.

The race offered 14 divisions compile two leisure groups for the event, Tsim Sha Tsui public pier to Gold­en Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai, the competition introduced two winners and labeled separate fast swimmers.

The annual  swimmers' competition has been a key event capturing sportspersons to its entity, “It was fun. I enjoyed swimming in the harbour. When you breath, you can see Hong Kong from a different perspective,” as Olympic swimmer Camille Cheng Lily-mei comments, who represented Hong Kong at last year’s Rio games.

Although a few racers consumed minor injuries, sprains and scratches to 13 people, no casualties occurred unlike last year’s event as two people were drowned.

The race went on a 33 years break as the harbour seemed toxic for the event, the event was adjourned from 1978 to 2010. However, the water was remarked clean this year.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Pak Army sponsors female cyclist from KP for event in Tanzania

Pak Army sponsors female cyclist from KP for event in Tanzania
Masakadza falls as WIndies make inroads

Masakadza falls as WIndies make inroads
Kohli resumes rankings throne after 10 days away

Kohli resumes rankings throne after 10 days away
This is how Sania congratulates Malik, on being crowned ‘Man of the Series’

This is how Sania congratulates Malik, on being crowned ‘Man of the Series’
Load More load more