Mon October 30, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 30, 2017

Pak Army sponsors female cyclist from KP for event in Tanzania

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Army is financially sponsoring talented young female cyclist from Dir, Malaknd Division, of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for her participation in mountain cycling event at Tanzania next month.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, On special instructions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed , Pakistan Army is financially sponsoring talented young cyclist Samar Khan from Dir, in mountain cycling event at Tanzania this November.

She is first Pakistani female Cyclist who has cycled on glaciers in Karakoram Range and now would be scaling highest peak Kilimanjaro in Africa.

COAS believes that youth is future of Pakistan and needs to be encouraged, enabled and facilitated in all fields.

