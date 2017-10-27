Kashmiris observe Black Day to mark illegal Indian occupation

Srinagar: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed Black Day, Friday to convey the message to the world that they reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland and will continue their struggle till complete freedom from Indian repression.

It was on the 27th October in 1947 when Indian troops invaded held Kashmir and occupied it in total violation of the Partition Plan of the Subcontinent and against the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

The day was marked with a complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir. All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road.

The puppet authorities had imposed stringent restrictions in Srinagar and deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength in the summer capital and other major towns to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations on the occasion of the Black Day.

Kashmiri Hurriyet leaders held a demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to mark the Black Day, today.

A big protest rally was taken out from Shaheed Burhan Wani Chowk to the UN Observer Office in Muzaffarabad.

The AJK Prime Minister, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Bajees Tahir and other speakers at a function organized in Muzaffarabad by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell said that the Kashmiris would not rest till they achieved freedom from Indian subjugation.

In London, speakers at a seminar urged the international community to play an effective role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Kashmiris living in Scotland staged a rally near the Scottish Parliament, condemning Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.