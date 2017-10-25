Sharmeen’s VR documentary series ‘Look but with Love’ launched at Karachi Biennale 17

KARACHI: Scheduled to hit the metropolitan every two years, Karachi Biennale 2017 kick-started in full swing this year for the first time. Showcasing the work of over 140 artists from Pakistan and around the globe, KB17 is said to be ‘Pakistan’s largest international contemporary art event.’

However, one thing that stood out in the exhibit was ace film-maker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s venture entitled ‘Look but with Love’ – a Virtual Reality (VR) documentary series – projecting distinctive stories of five extra-ordinary individuals who aim to bring about a change in the country through causes they are deeply passionate about.

“At Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (SOC) films it’s all about innovation and taking the name of Pakistan forward in a way that is not done before. To have an immersive experience, not only to watch the film, but be a part of it was the only rational next move, which is why Sharmeen and the company believed so strongly in the idea,” said Muskan Zaidi, representative of SOC films at Karachi Biennale 17.

Elaborating further, Muskan described the stories that these five films revolve around, excitedly: “The first is about Dr. Naseer who is helping the underprivileged children. Then there’s Ali Akbar in Thar who’s helping people get access to clean water. The third one features women in the elite commando forces of Pakistan and their training in Nowshera. The fourth one is about Bina Jawad and how she’s trying to preserve the culture of Kathak in Lahore and the last one is about Saif Samejo and his journey of Sufi music.”

Made with cutting-edge technology, the innovation incorporated in the project allows the viewers to actually transport to a world where they can feel, see and experience everything in a virtual setting, upon wearing a VR gear headset. Directed by Sharmeen, the project’s crew involved Faizan as Director of Photography and Shahrukh as the Field Producer.

Shot within the span of approximately six months, the incredible production of the films made use of 360-degree cameras, fish-eye lenses etc.

Breaking shackles of societal stereotypes and taboos, ‘Look but with Love’, which means ‘Dekh magar Pyaar se’ in Urdu, reiterates the message of acceptance and were made with an aim to spread and seek love.

Moreover, SOC films as part of its outreach program also visits underprivileged schools to make sure that children coming from low-income backgrounds witness the intense immersive experience as well.

“When you show them that you can see the world and you can experience things while being here, and the sort of excitement and happiness that they have, and you are also teaching them lessons, you know”, shared Muskan.

This one-of-a-kind documentary series is currently being exhibited at KB17 that is scheduled to go on till the fifth of November at Frere Hall.