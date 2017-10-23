Trump's condolance call "made me cry", says soldier's widow

NEW YORK: The widow of Sgt La David Johnson (dead US soldier) spoke publicly for the first time on Monday about a condolence call from US president Donald Trump that became a national controversy, said the conversation “made me cry even worse”.

According to details, the widow of a dead US soldier says Donald Trump could not remember her husband's name when he phoned to offer condolences. Trump countered that claim with a tweet, saying he “spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!”

On the issue, Trump was also the target of criticism this weekend from one of the country’s best-known military veterans, the Republican senator and Vietnam war hero John McCain.

"The president said that he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyways... It made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it," she said.

"If my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risks his life for our country, why can't you remember his name?" she added.