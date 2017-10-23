Mon October 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Trump's condolance call "made me cry", says soldier's widow

Trump's condolance call

NEW YORK: The widow of Sgt La David Johnson (dead US soldier) spoke publicly for the first time on Monday about a condolence call from US president Donald Trump that became a national controversy, said the conversation “made me cry even worse”.

According to details, the widow of a dead US soldier says Donald Trump could not remember her husband's name when he phoned to offer condolences. Trump countered that claim with a tweet, saying he “spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!”

On the issue, Trump was also the target of criticism this weekend from one of the country’s best-known military veterans, the Republican senator and Vietnam war hero John McCain.

"The president said that he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyways... It made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said it," she said.

"If my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risks his life for our country, why can't you remember his name?" she added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

China´s Xi sets eyes on more power as congress closes

China´s Xi sets eyes on more power as congress closes
N Korea an ´unprecedented threat´: Mattis and Pacific allies

N Korea an ´unprecedented threat´: Mattis and Pacific allies
Fearless woman goes skydiving on her 80th birthday

Fearless woman goes skydiving on her 80th birthday
Tillerson pays flying visit to Afghanistan to discuss U.S. strategy

Tillerson pays flying visit to Afghanistan to discuss U.S. strategy
Load More load more