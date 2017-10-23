Mon October 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
October 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

9 killed in Qaeda attack on south Yemen military base

9 killed in Qaeda attack on south Yemen military base

Aden: Four Yemeni soldiers and five assailants were killed in an Al-Qaeda attack on a military base in the southern province of Abyan on Monday, a security source said.

A car rigged with explosives carrying five Al-Qaeda militants pulled up to a military base in the district of Mudiya in Abyan, the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Four men wearing explosive belts ran out of the car towards the base, but were all shot dead before they could blow themselves up, the source said.

The vehicle then exploded outside the base, killing the driver and four soldiers from a UAE-backed contingent in the Yemeni army. Nine soldiers were also wounded.

Yemen´s southern provinces, including Abyan, have seen a long-running US drone war against Al-Qaeda´s Yemeni branch.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Yemen War
    World
    Yemen
Advertisement

More From World

McCain takes swipe at Trump military service record

McCain takes swipe at Trump military service record
Who wants to eat $1000 costing bagel?

Who wants to eat $1000 costing bagel?
Bahrain temporarily frees female activist

Bahrain temporarily frees female activist
Hundreds of dogs dress up for annual parade in Manhattan

Hundreds of dogs dress up for annual parade in Manhattan
Load More load more