‘Golmaal Again’ tops box office with a whopping collection of 92 crores

The fourth edition of the Golmaal franchise named ‘Golmaal Again’ mustered a whopping business of 92 crores in just three days.

Ajay Devgan, Arshad Warsi, Tushar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade-starrer ‘Golmaal Again’ stunned audience worldwide making a record-breaking collection of 30.14 crores on the first day of its release, followed by 28.37 crores and 33.49 crores on the second and third day, respectively.

Film critics had anticipated that the film will earn upto 75 crores in the first week of its release, and not to everyone’s surprise it has pretty much lived up to that expectation.

The film, directed by famed director Rohit Shetty, features some of the most renowned actors and actresses like Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Johnny Lever, Neil Niten Mukesh and Sanjay Mishra.

The film was presented for showcase in cinemas on Oct 20.