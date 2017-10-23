Mon October 23, 2017
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
October 23, 2017

Chinese scientists find fungus used in traditional medicine can fight cancer

Chinese scientists have discovered a fungus that carries anti-cancer benefits in it and might be the next painless solution for getting rid of cancer.

The fungus carries properties that initiate detoxification in the body when a certain harmful substance, cordycepin reaches an abnormal level in the body.

The research was underway for the past eight years and was recently published online on Thursday on International Journal cell Chemical Biology website.

Bright orange or yellow coloured Cordyceps militaris is a meal-friendly ingredient in Chinese households.

Cordyceps fungi is popularly used in soups and stews for its immunity-enhancing and energy-boosting properties. The uses of these herbs date back to the time of the Ming Dynasty in 15th century.

Before the research people had been using this herb based on their experience. “It's a major breakthrough that our team has scientifically proved that Cordyceps militaris really carries such properties," said Guo Jinhua, Party chief of the institute.

