Mon October 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
October 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

London introduces charge on most polluting vehicles

London introduces charge on most polluting vehicles

LONDON: London introduced a charge on the oldest and most polluting vehicles on Monday to try to improve air quality in the British capital, Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

Called the T-charge, the 10-pound daily tax applies to diesel and petrol vehicles typically registered before 2006 that do not meet the so-called “Euro 4” 2005 European directive to regulate vehicle emissions.

The new charge — applied during the same 7 AM-6 PM weekday hours as the existing 11.5-pound congestion tax — could mean some owners paying a combined 21.50 pounds a day to drive in central London.

“As mayor, I am determined to take urgent action to help clean up London’s lethal air. The shameful scale of the public health crisis London faces, with thousands of premature deaths caused by air pollution, must be addressed,” Khan said in a statement.

“Today marks a major milestone in this journey with the introduction of the T-Charge to encourage motorists to ditch polluting, harmful vehicles.”

The measures come after Britain’s High Court ruled that UK government measures to combat air pollution were failing to comply with European Union rules on nitrogen dioxide limits.

The new measure is part of an 875 million pound effort by the mayor’s office to address air pollution in London, with the introduction of an Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) slated for 2019.

Nearly 9,500 Londoners die prematurely every year as a result of long-term exposure to air pollution, according to a 2015 study by researchers at King’s College London.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Taj Mahal not a religious place: UP minister

Taj Mahal not a religious place: UP minister
North America Trump tells Paris, Berlin to ‘keep making money’ via trade with Tehran

North America Trump tells Paris, Berlin to ‘keep making money’ via trade with Tehran
Over 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh, UN says

Over 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh, UN says
Nigeria triple suicide attack kills 13: security sources

Nigeria triple suicide attack kills 13: security sources
Load More load more