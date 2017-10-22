Sun October 22, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 22, 2017

FAI World Indoor Skydiving Championship underway in Montreal

Montreal plays host to over athletes from around the globe, who are to compete in the 2nd FAI World Indoor Skydiving Championships.

With 4 events in Formation Skydiving - 4-Way Open, 4-Way Female, 4-Way Junior and 4-VFS plus a further 4 events in the Artistic Events - 4-Way Dynamic, 2-Way Dynamic, Solo Freestyle and Solo Freestyle Junior, it promises to be a fast-paced competition.

The results are scheduled to be disclosed on Sunday at a lavish ceremony. 

 

