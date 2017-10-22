Sun October 22, 2017
Movies

Web Desk
October 22, 2017

Death Wish release date pushed back to next year

Death Wish, directed by Eli Roth, will no longer be released on November 22 and is instead now hitting theaters in March next year, according to news reports.

Death Wish stars Bruce Willis in the classic vigilante role of Paul Kersey, a father, who when his wife is murdered and his daughter sexually assaulted, becomes a killing machine.

The film's cast also includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Elisabeth Shue, Dean Norris and Mike Epps.

Paramount had released the original “Death Wish,” starring Charles Bronson, in 1974.

