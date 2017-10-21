CIA dog trainee quits explosives school in favor of 'sniffing out rabbits and squirrels'

The 9 to 5 life isn't for everyone. The Central Intelligence Agency learned that when Lulu, one of its bomb-sniffing dog trainees, decided that field work wasn't for her.

The CIA posted a series of photos on its Twitter page, detailing how Lulu "began to show signs that she wasn't interested in detecting explosive odors."

Trainers tried to engage the black labrador with food and play time in order to motivate her, but to no avail. So despite showing early signs of promise in detecting explosive odors, she dropped out of the training program.

But the CIA said Lulu would still have use for her sensitive skills - "sniffing out rabbits and squirrels" in the back yard of her handler's home, where she's now enjoying an early retirement.