Preparations for La Catrina Festival begin in Mexico

MEXICO CITY: Carrying on the tradition, preparations for Mexico’s La Catrina Festival have started this year also.

Thousands of people are rehearsing and marching on the streets in the get up of dead bodies.

Word La Catrina is used for skeleton and hence people in Mexico City dress up in frightening outfits to pay tribute to the dead.

This day is celebrated in South America between 31st October and 2nd November. People remember their dead loved ones and pray for them.