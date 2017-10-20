Fri October 20, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 20, 2017

Wonderful performance by pilots in Japan

TOKYO: Three pilots in Japan gave an amazing flying performance on the sky.

Displaying their remarkable skills during an air show, the pilots created a shape of a heart with jet’s smoke thousands of feet above the ground which mesmerised the spectators.

This interesting moment got captured by camera’s eye.

