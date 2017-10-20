Wonderful performance by pilots in Japan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: Three pilots in Japan gave an amazing flying performance on the sky.
Displaying their remarkable skills during an air show, the pilots created a shape of a heart with jet’s smoke thousands of feet above the ground which mesmerised the spectators.
This interesting moment got captured by camera’s eye.
TOKYO: Three pilots in Japan gave an amazing flying performance on the sky.
Displaying their remarkable skills during an air show, the pilots created a shape of a heart with jet’s smoke thousands of feet above the ground which mesmerised the spectators.
This interesting moment got captured by camera’s eye.
Comments