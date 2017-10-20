Fri October 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lifestyle

REUTERS
October 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Jan Fabre brings 'Belgian Rules' to Russia

Famous artist Jan Fabre brings his fresh show "Belgian Rules/Belgium Rules" to Moscow - his Antwerp theater's first gig in Russia since 2009.

 "I'm making a kind of a critical love declaration to my country. Belgium is like Russia," Fabre said. "We are world powers. We are bigger than China, bigger than Russia, bigger than America. No, it's not true. We are so small. So 'Belgium Rules' is quite ironical, because we never historically had any militaristic power, any economical power."

A four-hour performance balances between acute satire and tender sentiment and takes the audience on an ironic tour through the author's motherland. Sparkles and glitter hail on pompous plumes of carnival dresses as dancers in wooden clogs tap the rhythm of a Belgian fiesta.

"Belgian Rules/Belgium Rules" includes Belgian specialties like its beer, chocolate, bicycles and smoking pipes to grotesque masquerade, exposing all the vices of Belgian society and questioning its rules. "My aim as an artist is to evoke the minds of spectators, to make spectators feel and think in a different way," Fabre said.

"But this is never in the working process - oh, we're gonna shock or provoke people. Never." The performance is interlaced with elegant living pictures reminiscent of the works of the country's famous painters. "Don't forget - we are a country that created oil painting," Fabre said proudly ahead of his show that pays homage to Hieronymus Bosch's "Ship of Fools" painting, Pieter Bruegel's snowy fields and the misty lands of Rene Magritte.

"Belgian Rules/Belgium Rules" was brought to Russia by the Territory festival - a platform which has promoted modern theater in Russia since 2005.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Lifestyle

Clowns from around the world gather in Mexico City

Clowns from around the world gather in Mexico City
California becomes first state to recognize third gender

California becomes first state to recognize third gender
19th World Festival of Youth and Students kicks off in Russia

19th World Festival of Youth and Students kicks off in Russia
‘Road Leopards’ family group embarks on a journey to Pakistan’s north via motorbike

‘Road Leopards’ family group embarks on a journey to Pakistan’s north via motorbike
Load More load more