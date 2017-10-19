US drone strike kills four suspected militants in Afghanistan’s Paktia province

ISLAMABAD: Four suspected militants were killed on Thursday in a latest US drone strike in Afghanistan’s Paktia province near the Pak-Afghan border.

A suspected drone fired two missiles targeting alleged Terrorists hideout in Afghanistan’s Paktia province, killing four suspected ‘militants’, said security sources.

It was the second US drone strike in Paktia this week. In he first attack, at least six suspected Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan militants were killed, with Jamaat-ul-Ahrar chief Umar Khalid Khorasani.