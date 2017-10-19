Thu October 19, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 20, 2017

Share

Another US drone strikes in Kurram Agency: sources

Another US drone strikes in Kurram Agency: sources
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

US drone strike kills four suspected militants in Afghanistan’s Paktia province

US drone strike kills four suspected militants in Afghanistan’s Paktia province

ISLAMABAD: Four suspected militants were killed on Thursday in a latest US drone strike in Afghanistan’s Paktia province near the Pak-Afghan border.

A suspected drone fired two missiles targeting alleged Terrorists hideout in Afghanistan’s Paktia province, killing four suspected ‘militants’, said security sources.

It  was the second  US drone strike in Paktia this week. In he first attack, at least six suspected Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan militants were killed, with Jamaat-ul-Ahrar chief Umar Khalid Khorasani.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Three million Americans carry a handgun daily: study

Three million Americans carry a handgun daily: study
Netherlands builds first ever 3D bridge

Netherlands builds first ever 3D bridge
American man overcomes fear of balloon, sets world record

American man overcomes fear of balloon, sets world record
Trudeau’s Diwali wish on Twitter criticized by Hindu community

Trudeau’s Diwali wish on Twitter criticized by Hindu community
Load More load more