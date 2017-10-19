Thu October 19, 2017
World

Web Desk
October 19, 2017

Netherlands builds first ever 3D bridge

AMSTERDAM: A concrete bridge has been constructed in Netherlands which is being termed as World’s first ever 3D printing bridge.

The bridge took three months to be completed. In all, 800 layers of different materials were used to construct this bridge which was then put together to connect a stream .

The 26-feet long bridge has been tested after its completion.  

It can manage weight up to two tones as 40 heavy trucks can cross this bridge daily but for the time being it is only open to motorcycles and bicycles.

