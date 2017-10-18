Wed October 18, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
October 19, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Five killed in Ukraine when car ploughs into crowd

Five killed in Ukraine when car ploughs into crowd

KIEV: Five people were killed Wednesday when a car ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, local police said, ruling out a terror link.

The Kharkiv police department said six others were hurt, although the extent of their injuries remained unclear.

But local police spokesman Yaroslav Trakalo told the Ukrainska Pravda news site that two women´s condition was "very serious".

The police statement said the female driver of the SUV vehicle had been detained, adding that a criminal case involving driving safety violations had been launched.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail, the police statement said.

Photographs published on various Ukrainian news sites showed the remains of a black SUV vehicle scattered across a crosswalk where the accident occurred.

Kharkiv is located less than 300 kilometres (190 miles) northwest of Ukraine´s eastern war zone in which more than 10,000 have died in fighting between government soldiers and Russian-backed insurgents.

The city itself was briefly the site of pro-Russian protests after Ukraine toppled its Kremlin-backed leadership in a February 2014 revolt.

But the city of about 1.4 million people has avoided being dragged into the conflict and remains firmly under the Ukrainian government´s control.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Second US judge orders freeze on Trump travel ban

Second US judge orders freeze on Trump travel ban
Second federal judge blocks Trump's curbs on travel to U.S.

Second federal judge blocks Trump's curbs on travel to U.S.
Confused whale blocks Marseille marina

Confused whale blocks Marseille marina
Pumpkin party for animals in American zoo

Pumpkin party for animals in American zoo
Load More load more