Brilliant De Villiers blows away Bangladesh

PAARL, South Africa: AB de Villiers blasted a career-best 176 to set up a series-clinching 104-run win for South Africa in the second one-day international against Bangladesh at Boland Park on Wednesday.

South Africa posted an imposing 353 for six after being sent in to bat, while Bangladesh made a spirited start to their response before being bowled out for 249.

De Villiers raced to his 25th one-day international century off 68 balls with ten fours and a six. He added another five fours and six sixes off the next 36 deliveries in a display of dazzling footwork, precise placement and some audacious strokes, particularly after he reached his century.

Even so, De Villiers said he felt "quite nervous" at the start of his first international innings in four months. But he said batting partner Hashim Amla was a calming influence as he embarked on a sensational 104-ball innings which included 15 fours and seven sixes.

Already the holder of the records for the fastest 50, 100 and 150, De Villiers was on target to beat Chris Gayle´s record of 138 balls for the fastest one-day international double century before he hit a low full toss from Rubel Hossain to deep midwicket with 14 balls remaining in the innings.

De Villiers dominated stands of 136 off 111 balls for the third wicket with Hashim Amla (85) and 111 off 70 balls for the fourth wicket with JP Duminy (30).

Mashrafe Mortaza´s decision to bowl first was justified as there was some early movement for his seam bowlers - but he and his fellow new ball bowlers were unable to separate the in-form pair of Quinton de Kock and Amla until they had put on 90 for the first wicket.