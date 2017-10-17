Fastening seat belts saved dozens of passengers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: A dangerous accident occurred in China when a car confronted bus. However, seat belts saved lives of dozens of people.
Its video has gone viral on the social media.
Captured on the CCTV camera, people can be seen staying safe because of wearing seatbelts in this amazing footage.
One person got affected as he did not fasten his seat belt.
