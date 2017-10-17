Tue October 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Fastening seat belts saved dozens of passengers

Fastening seat belts saved dozens of passengers

BEIJING: A dangerous accident occurred in China when a car confronted bus. However, seat belts saved lives of dozens of people.

Its video has gone viral on the social media.

Captured on the CCTV camera, people can be seen staying safe because of wearing seatbelts in this amazing  footage.

One person got affected as he did not fasten his seat belt. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Video of twin brothers goes viral on social media

Video of twin brothers goes viral on social media
William and Kate expect baby in April: Kensington Palace

William and Kate expect baby in April: Kensington Palace
Bicycle rider performs dangerous stunts on iced glacier

Bicycle rider performs dangerous stunts on iced glacier
India to investigate death of schoolgirl by starvation

India to investigate death of schoolgirl by starvation
Load More load more