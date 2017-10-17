Tue October 17, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

Share

Advertisement

PCB chairman to meet Sindh CM for PSL matches in Karachi

PCB chairman to meet Sindh CM for PSL matches in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi on Tuesday said he  will meet Sindh Chie Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday to start preparations for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the metropolis, months after Shah called on country's  cricket authorities to revive cricket in Karachi too.

The PCB chairman made the announcement in a tweet after Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the second ODI.

A spokesman for the Sindh Chief Minister confirmed that Murad Ali Shah will hold a meeting with the PCB chairman to revive cricket in Karachi, calling the  law and order situation exemplary.

Meanwhile, quoting sources, Geo News reported that the Sindh government has assured the PCB chairman of providing security and all the cooperation needed to hold the PSL matches in the National Cricket Stadium.

The chief minister had also expressed his desire to host a match in Karachi as the World XI toured Pakistan this year.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Sri Lanka to play in Pakistan eight years after gun attack

Sri Lanka to play in Pakistan eight years after gun attack
Khawaja takes swipe at Aussie selection policy

Khawaja takes swipe at Aussie selection policy
Shadia Bseiso becomes first Arab woman wrestler to join WWE

Shadia Bseiso becomes first Arab woman wrestler to join WWE
Footage shows how Indonesian football legend collides with teamate

Footage shows how Indonesian football legend collides with teamate
Load More load more