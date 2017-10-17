PCB chairman to meet Sindh CM for PSL matches in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi on Tuesday said he will meet Sindh Chie Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday to start preparations for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the metropolis, months after Shah called on country's cricket authorities to revive cricket in Karachi too.

The PCB chairman made the announcement in a tweet after Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the second ODI.

I am meeting Sindh CM tomorrow to start preparations for PSL matches in Karachi. Wish me luck! — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) October 16, 2017

A spokesman for the Sindh Chief Minister confirmed that Murad Ali Shah will hold a meeting with the PCB chairman to revive cricket in Karachi, calling the law and order situation exemplary.

Meanwhile, quoting sources, Geo News reported that the Sindh government has assured the PCB chairman of providing security and all the cooperation needed to hold the PSL matches in the National Cricket Stadium.

The chief minister had also expressed his desire to host a match in Karachi as the World XI toured Pakistan this year.