Footage shows how Indonesian football legend collides with teamate

JAKARTA: Video footage shows the tragic incident in which Indonesian football legend collapsed on the turf and died after colliding with his teammate during a match between Lamongan Football Club and Semen Padang.

Huda, 38, an Indonesian football legend rushed off his goal line in the 43rd minute of Sunday’s game at Surajaya Stadium and collided with defender Ramon Rodrigues.

Video footage shows the sickening incident that left the club captain Huda collapsed on the turf, and he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after losing consciousness before medical staff at the stadium in East Java attempted to resuscitate him.