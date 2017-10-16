Mon October 16, 2017
Sports

Web Desk
October 17, 2017

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to take 2-0 lead in ODI series

ABU DHABI: Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 32 runs in the second One-day International to lead the five-match series 2-0 here at the Sheikh Zayad Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a modest total of 220, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 187 with only one ball remaining despite a brilliant century by captain Upul Tharanga, who remained not out on 112.

No other batsman could resist against an accurate bowling from Pakistan as seven batsmen failed to get into the double figures.

Young leg-spinner Shadab Khan was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, claiming three wickets.

Earlier, Pakistan batted first after winning the toss and made 219 for nine with the help of a 109-run seventh wicket partnership between Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.

Pakistan were struggling at 101 for 6 on a sluggish Sheikh Zayed

Babar , the 23-year-old consistent batsman, knocked a fighting 133-ball 101 while Shadab remained not out on 52, his maiden ODI fifty.

Babar followed up his 103 which anchored Pakistan´s 83-run win in the first game in Dubai on Friday, giving them a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

He brought up his seventh one-day hundred off 130 balls -- his fourth this year -- with a sharp double in the 49th over.

Shadab, who scored 14 not out in his only previous innings, played a support role during which he hit just one boundary off 68 balls.

