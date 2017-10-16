Iran debuts first ever robot-run restaurant

TEHRAN: The first robotic restaurant in Iran's capital recently opened doors to customers who will now be able to order their food automatically while sitting on the table.

Known as Robotic Cook, the restaurant allows its customers to access a digital menu via screen within a click.

The given order then displays on the screen installed in the kitchen for further processing.

Orders taken by the kitchen department then are served by robotic waiters that move on rail system between tables.

Ever since its inauguration this unbelievable restaurant has been attracting people from all over the city.